Chasers Fall to Redbirds 4-0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were unable to get the offense going versus the Redbirds' pitching at AutoZone Park. LHP Brian Flynn gave up eight hits and walked three in just over three innings, while the rest of the Omaha pitching staff slowed Memphis' momentum for the remainder of the contest.

Omaha looked to be getting off to a good start when SS Adalberto Mondesi (1-4, 1 H, 1 SB) recorded a hit for the Storm Chasers in the top of the first inning and followed it up with a stolen base. Then with first base open, RF Erick Mejia (0-3, 1 BB) earned a walk after a full count. But with two men on and two outs, Mondesi was caught stealing third base, ending the Chasers' only scoring chance of the contest versus their division rivals. Omaha didn't record another hit until the ninth inning when 3B Eric Weiss (1-1) pinch hit for Mondesi and smacked a first pitch line drive to right field.

Memphis scored in the bottom of the first off of a two run home run to left SS Edmundo Sosa (3-5, 3 H, 1 R, 2 RBI) and kept the lead for the remainder. Omaha's starter, Flynn (3.1 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) allowed one more run in the third and was pulled early in the fourth inning after getting into a jam and was eventually tagged with the loss.

The Redbirds starter, LHP Génesis Cabrera (7 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 12 SO) earned the win after striking out twelve and allowing just one hit through seven innings.

After the rubber match tomorrow in Memphis, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park to wrap up the 2019 season with an eight-game homestand from August 26 through September 2, hosting the Nashville Sounds and Round Rock Express. First pitch of the series opener on Monday, August 26 is set for 7:05pm CT.

