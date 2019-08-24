Missions Use Pair of Six-Run Innings to Drub Dodgers

August 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions accumulated six runs in two separate innings as they thumped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 15-3 in front of a sellout crowd of 6,884 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Missions offense exploded for six runs. Troy Stokes Jr. and Corey Ray got the inning started with back-to-back base knocks followed by a ground-rule double from Tyler Austin. A walk to Travis Shaw loaded the bases and Tyrone Taylor moved everyone station-to-station with a line drive that whizzed past the head of Oklahoma City starting pitcher, Justin De Fratus. Nate Orf then cleared the bases with a line drive off the chain link fence above the left field wall to put the Missions on top 6-3.

San Antonio tacked on a seventh run of the game in the sixth and went off again in the seventh. The Missions batted around following the seventh inning stretch. Taylor, Orf, and Jacob Nottingham each logged run-scoring singles, Jake Hager drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, and Lucas Erceg whacked a pinch-hit two-run double into the gap in right center field to account for the six runs in the inning.

Taylor added a two-run moonshot in the eighth to complete the scoring for the Missions and give him a season-high four RBI. Orf's five runs driven in were a career-high

On the mound Trey Supak fanned five batters over four innings of work for the Missions while allowing three runs on five hits. Jake Faria, Danny Coulombe, Taylor Williams, and Deolis Guerra combined for five shutout innings out of the San Antonio bullpen.

The Missions conclude their three-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Nelson Wolff Stadium Sunday night. Left-hander Brent Suter (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to be the opener for San Antonio against right-hander J.D. Martin (3-1, 6.48). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win, San Antonio improved to 77-54 on the season.

* Tyrone Taylor extended his season-long hitting streak to 11 games after collecting a base hit in the fourth inning. Taylor matched a season-high by driving in three runs.

* Nate Orf's grand slam was the first of his career, and fourth of the season for San Antonio. It was the 78th grand slam for the Missions since 1994.

* With the victory the Missions clinched their series with the Dodgers. It is the first series win in the final home series of the season for San Antonio since 2011 when it swept Double-A Corpus Christi in a three-game set.

* Saturday's win was the 48th home win of the season for San Antonio, which is tied for the second most home wins in a season since 1994

* Saturday's game was the 12th time this season nine different Missions players collected at least one hit.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.