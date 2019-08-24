Bees Drop Game Two in Reno

August 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Reno Aces parlayed five unearned runs in the third inning into a 7-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday night.

The game was tied 1-1 in the third and Reno had the bases loaded with two outs when Jamie Westbrook hit an apparent inning ending ground ball, but a throwing error by shortstop Nick Franklin allowed two runs to score and Andy Young followed with a three run homer to give the Aces a 6-1 lead. Reno would add one more run in the fourth before the Bees would rally and scored four runs in the sixth to pull to within two at 7-5. Taylor Ward opened the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Justin Bour and Jose Rojas each walked to load the bases. Kaleb Cowart followed with a two run double and Brennon Lund delivered an RBI single with a second run scoring on an error.

Salt Lake starter Tyler Carpenter (0-2) took the loss, as he went four and two-third innings and allowed seven runs, two earned, on seven hits with four strikeouts, two walks and three home runs allowed. Keynan Middleton, who is with the Bees on a Major League injury rehab assignment, worked one scoreless inning with one strikeout. Cowart led the Bees with two hits, including a double, and two runs batted in. The double was Cowart's 106th of his Salt Lake career and moves in the third place in franchise history and he is now third in RBI with 260. Jared Walsh went hitless in five at-bats to end his nine game hitting streak.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.