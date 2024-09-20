CF Montréal to Host Chicago Fire FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday

September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will close out a three-game week with a clash against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday at 7:30pm EDT at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

The Montrealers will be looking to claim seven points from a possible nine this week following a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC last Saturday and a 2-2 comeback draw in Massachusetts.

With five games to play in the regular season, Laurent Courtois' squad remains in the thick of the playoff race. Three of these crucial games will be played at Stade Saputo. The Bleu-blanc-noir is currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, two points from ninth place. The seven teams between 9th and 15th in the East are separated by just five points.

Montreal has an overall record of 12-9-7 (40 goals scored, 39 goals conceded) against the Fire. At home, the Bleu-blanc-noir has a 9-2-4 record (24 goals scored, 15 goals conceded).

Frank Klopas' side is also in the midst of a three-game week. The Fire first defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 at Soldier Field last Saturday, before losing 1-0 at Nashville SC midweek.

The Montrealers will be reunited with a former teammate in Ariel Lassiter, who left for the Windy City by way of a trade on August 14. In 45 games over two seasons, the Costa Rican collected four goals and nine assists.

Defender Raheem Edwards is just 23 minutes shy of the 10,000-minute mark in MLS. The Canadian has split his 10-season MLS career between CF Montréal, Toronto FC, Chicago Fire FC, Minnesota United FC, LAFC and LA Galaxy. In two stints with CF Montréal, Edwards logged 1,975 minutes in 34 games.

