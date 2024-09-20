Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 2-10-4 all-time record against New York Red Bulls, 2-4-2 at home, 0-5-2 on the road and 0-1-0 at a neutral site in the series. This will be the first meeting between the teams in 2024 and Red Bulls will visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the return fixture on Oct. 5.

Atlanta enters the match in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 32 points, one point out of the ninth and final playoff spot with five regular season games remaining. Red Bulls are currently in fifth place on 43 points.

Saba Lobjanidze scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season in Atlanta's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday to go along with seven assists in 2024. Alexey Miranchuk scored his first goal for the club in his fourth appearance.

Brooks Lennon recorded his seventh assist of the season and is now two assists away from the club's all-time assist mark in all competitions currently held by Julian Gressel at 39. Lennon ranks second in key passes among defenders in MLS this season with 67.

MATCH INFORMATION

Saturday, Sept. 21 | Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey | 7:30 p.m. (ET)

Atlanta United (8-13-8, 32 points) vs. New York Red Bulls (10-6-13, 43 points)

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TV | MLS Season Pass

English Radio | 92.9 The Game

Spanish Radio | La Mejor

