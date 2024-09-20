Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF, 9/21

September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Supporters are advised to arrive early for tomorrow's match against Inter Miami CF.

With the expected crowd for the match on Saturday, September 21 vs. Inter Miami CF, we will be opening gates starting at 12pm as a longer than normal wait is expected to get into the Stadium.

We ask that all fans arrive 60 minutes prior to the match to ensure you are able to enter the Stadium and be in your seat prior to kickoff.

