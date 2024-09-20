Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF, 9/21
September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Supporters are advised to arrive early for tomorrow's match against Inter Miami CF.
With the expected crowd for the match on Saturday, September 21 vs. Inter Miami CF, we will be opening gates starting at 12pm as a longer than normal wait is expected to get into the Stadium.
We ask that all fans arrive 60 minutes prior to the match to ensure you are able to enter the Stadium and be in your seat prior to kickoff.
If you haven't yet, buy tickets now to be part of this weekend's sellout crowd.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 20, 2024
- New England Revolution Visit Charlotte FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF, 9/21 - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Close out Week Visiting New York City FC - Inter Miami CF
- Injury Report: Two out vs. Miami - New York City FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Look to Make Club History in Austin - Houston Dynamo FC
- Keys to the Match: Big Game - New York City FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Turn Around Quick for Road Trip to Nashville SC - FC Cincinnati
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Home Again Saturday as Western Conference Playoff Race Heats Up - Real Salt Lake
- Find the Space: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.