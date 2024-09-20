Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City Preview
September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United this weekend heads down south to take on Sporting Kansas City in a crucial Western Conference match towards the final stretch of the regular season.
MNUFC on Wednesday night hosted FC Cincinnati out of the Eastern Conference, in what played out as a closely-contested game in Saint Paul. The visitors scored twice in the first half, but the Loons scored in the second on a Kelvin Yeboah penalty kick. After a late offensive surge that resulted in multiple close scoring chances, Minnesota was unable to equalize the match.
The Kansas City side comes into Saturday night's game having dominated the Colorado Rapids in a 4-1 victory. Though this MLS regular season has been a struggle for Sporting, their recent form has helped keep them in contention for an Audio 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the West. Notably, SKC will compete in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on September 25 against LAFC.
As the regular-season end approaches for Minnesota, and with the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in sight, earning points is crucial for MNUFC in order to qualify for the postseason. Will the Loons this weekend capture three crucial points at a tough road environment in Kansas, or will the Sporting side spoil the night ahead of their own championship game next week?
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
DJ Taylor - Thigh (Out)
Zarek Valentin - Lower Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SPORTING KANSAS CITY
Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas
09.21.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 30
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 11-12-6 (39 pts. | 6-6-2 on the road)
SKC: 8-15-7 (31 pts. | 6-5-4 at home)
