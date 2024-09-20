Injury Report: Two out vs. Miami
September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Inter Miami CF at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00pm.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.
Malachi Jones is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg, while Birk Risa remains out with a leg issue.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Birk Risa - OUT - Leg
