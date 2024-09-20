Houston Dynamo FC Look to Make Club History in Austin
September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel to the state capital on Saturday, Sept. 21 to face in-state rivals Austin FC for their third meeting of the regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Q2 Stadium, and fans can follow the action live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The Dynamo are looking to make history on Saturday, as a victory in Austin would mark Houston's eighth road win this season to set a new single-season Club record. Houston tied its previous record of seven road wins from 2007 with a 2-0 victory at LAFC last month. The Dynamo boast a 7-5-2 (WLD) record on the road this season.
The Dynamo next travel to face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Sept. 28, before returning to Shell Energy Stadium to host the New England Revolution on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available via SeatGeek.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC at Austin FC
WHEN:
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce
Spanish: Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
