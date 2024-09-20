New England Revolution Visit Charlotte FC on Saturday

September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The New England Revolution (8-16-4; 28 pts.) are on the road to visit Eastern Conference side Charlotte FC (10-11-8; 38 pts.) on Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. The 4:00 p.m. ET match airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

The Revolution enter MLS Matchday 34 looking to close the five-point gap to the playoff line, with six matches left to play in the regular season. New England still holds one game on hand over the other teams in the hunt for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth. On the other side, Charlotte FC finds themselves in a battle for playoff seeding as they sit seventh in the East.

New England has won four of the five all-time meetings with Charlotte FC, a 2022 MLS expansion club, with victories in the last four meetings. The Revolution logged a 1-0 win over the Crowns in the most season's first meeting, April 6 at Gillette Stadium. Midfielder Carles Gil netted the game-winning goal in the shutout, one of the captain's six tallies on the season to go with his team-high 10 assists.

Gil added two helpers to his tally in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with CF Montreal, setting up both goals in the first half. In doing so, Gil tied Steve Ralston's club record of 73 MLS helpers, reaching the mark in 42 fewer regular season games. The Spaniard has recorded three multi-assist games in his last six outings, and he is now the first Revolution player with double-digit helpers in four consecutive seasons. With 10 assists on the 2024 campaign, Gil has reached double-digit helpers in four consecutive seasons. The three-time MLS All-Star has tallied two goals in five career games played against Charlotte.

Veteran forward Bobby Wood and 19-year-old Homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević each tallied a goal in Wednesday's match. Wood has netted three goals in the last four games, three of them starts. Bajraktarević, who owns three goals and three assist this season, suited up for his 25th MLS start in the midweek match. Fellow Revolution Academy product Peyton Miller distributed his first MLS assist in the match. The 16-year-old defender from Unionville, Conn., now the eighth-youngest player in MLS history to record an assist, eyes his fourth consecutive start this weekend.

New England's two newest acquisitions, Argentinian winger Luca Langoni and Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf, are both poised to be major contributors during New England's postseason push. Langoni has started three consecutive games with two goals and one assist in his five appearances, while Yusuf has come off the bench in the last two matches since joining the team after international duty in early September. Yusuf posted a 23-minute appearance with one shot on target against Montreal.

Charlotte will pose a tough test for the visiting Revolution, as the Crowns have earned points in 11 of their 14 home matches this season with a 6-3-5 record at Bank of America Stadium. However, Charlotte is a winless 0-3-3 over their last six games, including a 2-0 loss to Orlando City SC on Wednesday. Saturday's hosts have scored just two goals in their last six matches, including Leagues Cup action.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #29

MLS Matchday #34

New England Revolution at Charlotte FC

Saturday, September 21, 2024

4:00 p.m. ET

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

