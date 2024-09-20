Rapids Look to Bounce Back against Toronto FC at DICK's Sporting Goods Park

September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (14-10-5, 47 pts.) are set to host Toronto FC (11-16-3, 36 pts.) in a quick turnaround following a midweek match this Wednesday. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

In what will be the first inter-conference matchup between these sides since 2021, both clubs have plenty on the line in terms of playoff positioning as the MLS regular season comes to a close. Colorado currently sits at fourth in a jam-packed Western Conference, with almost any result on Saturday sure to change the club's position. On the other end, Toronto occupies the top wildcard spot at eighth in the conference, just two points away from moving up to a potential Round One berth.

Heading into Saturday, both ends will be looking to bounce back from a midweek loss. Colorado faced a challenge on the road against Sporting Kansas City. The Rapids fell, 4-1, with their lone goal coming from defender Michael Edwards. In his third start of the season, the goal was Edwards' first of his career in MLS. Additionally, defender Reggie Cannon made his club debut after being subbed on in the 74th minute.

In similar fashion for Toronto, they faced a loss in their most recent contest at home against Columbus. The club recorded an 0-2 loss at BMO Field against the Crew. As of late, Toronto has had their ups and downs in MLS play since the return to play from Leagues Cup. In four matches, the side has two wins and two losses, including a victory on the road against Houston. Overall, Toronto has had their struggles on the road with a 4-8-3 record so far in 2024.

While these clubs are in different conferences, they have had their fair share of matchups since Toronto entered the league in 2007. The Canadian club owns the all-time record with nine wins, three draws, and seven losses. Despite their success, the club has only recorded one victory at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in nine attempts. The Rapids have dominated against Toronto at home, posting a 6-1-2 record against the club in Commerce City.

Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson will see plenty of familiar faces on this Rapids squad from their time on the United States Men's National Team. Reggie Cannon, Sam Vines, Djordje Mihailovic, and Jonathan Lewis have all appeared on the national team roster with Johnson on multiple occasions.

Saturday night will also be Noche Latina at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be festivities before and throughout the match to celebrate, including special pre-match warmup tops worn by both sides.

