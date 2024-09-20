Find the Space: Ingredients of the Match

September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC finally return home after back-to-back away trips to face off against the New England Revolution.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

Less Bark, More Bite

Following Charlotte's loss against Orlando, Brandt Bronico emphasized that Charlotte FC needs to bring more intensity and aggression to their play.

"I think every team needs more of a little bite to them. I think we could be a little more feisty. I think we need to get in guys' faces... really applying pressure and making them feel our presence."

This means pressing higher, winning duels, and imposing their physicality on New England. Charlotte must be relentless, ensuring their opponents feel constant pressure, especially when out of possession. A "bite" in their approach will make the Revs uncomfortable and less able to dictate the flow of the game. It will also get the fans behind the team, bringing out the best of the deafening environment at Bank of America Stadium.

Find the Space

Charlotte's scoring woes continue as they go six straight matches without scoring in open play. According to Head Coach Dean Smith, the lack of exploiting space in the attacking third has been their crutch.

"The name of the game in the final third is to create space for someone to run into it," said Smith. "Sometimes we create the space, and no one makes a run into it. We've got too many players that come towards the ball rather than away from the ball."

To break down New England's defense, Charlotte needs better off-the-ball movement. Players must identify and run into spaces created by teammates, opening up lanes for decisive passes and dangerous attacks. Finding that balance between running towards the ball and away from it will be key to unlocking their full attacking potential.

Take Control of Destiny

MLS is a league built on home performances, and Charlotte FC has the opportunity to take control of their playoff destiny. As Bronico stated, this match is "do or die, must win," with only five games remaining. Charlotte is in a favorable position with three of those five remaining matches at home at Bank of America Stadium.

Past years have seen the team rely on chance to qualify for playoffs, but this year, the team has the power to control their fate. Winning two of the next five matches would guarantee a playoff spot, and winning three home games could even secure a home playoff game. It's time to take control, leave nothing to chance, and push for the postseason.

POR LA CULTURA NIGHT

Charlotte FC is honored to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month by highlighting the significance of family, food and fútbol within these communities. We come together to celebrate generations of Hispanic and Latino roots, flavors that connect our communities, and the universal language of fútbol.

