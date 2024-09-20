Inter Miami CF Set to Close out Week Visiting New York City FC

September 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (19W-4L-6D, 63 points) will close out the week with another road game, with the team traveling north for Inter Miami's fixture against New York City FC (11W-11L-7D, 40 points) presented by Heineken Silver this Saturday, Sept. 21. The matchup at Yankee Stadium will get underwayat 1 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Previous Match - Further Club History Made

Inter Miami will play in New York after the team secured a point on the road with a 2-2 draw in the team's visit to Atlanta United on Wednesday night. The match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw Academy product David Ruiz and forward Leonardo Campana score the team's goals on the night.

Notably, Campana's strike made Club history, as it took his tally for Inter Miami to 30 across all competitions to become the top-scorer in Inter Miami history.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami will visit NYCFC currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 63 points (eight points ahead of the team in second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 66 (seven more than the next team).

Suárez leads the team in goals with 17 and is tied for second place amongst the league's top scorers this regular season. Captain Messi, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 14 and is third amongst the top assist providers this MLS campaign.

Player Records and Milestones

Forward Campana and Messi are the two active leading scorers in Club history. Campana has 30 goals across all competitions (26 in MLS) and is the leading scorer in Club history, while Messi follows with 27 (15 in MLS). Versatile attacker Robert Taylor (14 in MLS) and Messi (16 in MLS), meanwhile, are tied as the leading assist providers in Club history with 21 across all competitions.

Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 108 and 105 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, In terms of MLS appearances, Callender leads with 86 (one in playoffs), while Taylor follows in second place with 85 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 94 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Previously Against New York City FC

Inter Miami and NYCFC will meet for the second time this regular season and 10th time in Club history.

Last time out, the teams played out a 1-1 draw at Chase Stadium in 2024 regular season action on March 30.

Scouting New York City FC

The New York-based side will host Inter Miami after falling 1-5 at home to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. In all, NYCFC have recorded 11 wins, 11 losses and seven draws for a total 40 points this regular season and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Alonso Martínez leads the team in goals with 12 this MLS campaign, while midfielder Santiago is the top assist provider with eight this regular season.

