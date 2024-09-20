Keys to the Match: Big Game

The Boys in Blue welcome Inter Miami CF to Yankee Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, Presented by Ford...

Number 10

Inter Miami CF have been boosted by the return of Lionel Messi to the lineup.

The talented number 10 returned to action last weekend against the Philadelphia Union, playing off the right for Miami. Messi scored twice and assisted Miami's other goal that night, reinforcing his world-renowned quality.

Miami Head Coach Tata Martino opted not to start Messi in the team's next game, preferring instead to introduce him as a substitute in the second half.

The World Cup winner ideally likes to drive inside from the right on his left foot - where he can link up with the likes of Luis Suarez. The two played together at Barcelona and that chemistry has caused many teams in MLS problems this season.

It's unclear whether Martino will start Messi this weekend against New York City FC, but his ability to change a game - whether as a starter or a substitute - is something City must be wary of.

Midfield Battle

Tata Martino has sought to establish balance in his midfield in 2024.

Sergio Busquets sits at the base of midfield. The former Spanish international will seek to control the play with smart and incisive passing through the lines. Martino has sought to surround Busquets with younger midfielders that can get around the pitch - creating the space for the Spaniard to dictate from deep.

The former Barcelona man missed the midweek trip to Atlanta through suspension and will likely be restored to the lineup in New York. Given City prides itself on their ability to control possession, particularly at home, it will be important they establish control and limit Busquet's scope of influence.

Big Game

Both teams have something to fight for on Saturday.

City are still fighting for a top-four finish with a view to earning a better seeding in the playoff picture. At present, three points against Miami and a loss for Orlando and Red Bulls would put City level on points with both teams.

Elsewhere, Miami sit atop the Eastern Conference and will be keen to stretch the gap between themselves and FC Cincinnati in second place.

That means three points could be influential in the final weeks of the season, meaning both teams will approach the game with intensity.

