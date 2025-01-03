Catching up with Quincy Olivari

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Two-Way guard Quincy Olivari has been on a scoring tear to start the season for the South Bay Lakers. Catch up with what the rookie has been up to and which Los Angeles Lakers teammate has helped him make the most of his time in the G League before South Bay takes on the Mexico City Capitanes at 9 PM/ET on a Bucket Vision broadcast on Tubi.

