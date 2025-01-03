Catching up with Quincy Olivari
January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers YouTube Video
Two-Way guard Quincy Olivari has been on a scoring tear to start the season for the South Bay Lakers. Catch up with what the rookie has been up to and which Los Angeles Lakers teammate has helped him make the most of his time in the G League before South Bay takes on the Mexico City Capitanes at 9 PM/ET on a Bucket Vision broadcast on Tubi.
Check out the South Bay Lakers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2025
- Stockton Kings Defeat Memphis Hustle - Stockton Kings
- Hustle Drop Contest to Kings in Stockton - Memphis Hustle
- Skyforce Duo Earns Monthly NBA G League Honors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Greensboro Swarm and Domino's Pizza to Present 80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: vs Warriors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bay Lakers Stories
- South Bay Falls to Cleveland in Saturday Night Thriller
- South Bay Falls to Cleveland in Regular Season Opener
- South Bay Closes Out Winter Showcase With Victory Over Osceola
- South Bay Falls to Greensboro at Showcase Opener
- Devonte' Graham Shines in Debut, South Bay Falls to Valley