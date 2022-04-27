Captains Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for April 30

(EASTLAKE, OH) Due to poor field conditions induced by cold weather, tonight's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any home game in the 2022 season.

Lake County and Lansing were set to have first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Classic Park on Wednesday, April 27. Saturday, April 30 will now see a doubleheader, two seven inning games, with first pitch of game one at 1:00 p.m. It will be the fifth doubleheader for Lake County in the 2022 season.

Saturday is Copa de la Diversión, as the team will don their Picantes de Lake County uniforms in game one. It is presented by Remarkable Lake County & the Lake Catholic Taco Trail.

The Captains and Lugnuts will next be in action tomorrow April 28. First pitch is at 6:35. It is a Thirsty Thursday so fans can enjoy half-price Modelo draft beer and fountain soda until 9 p.m.!

Coverage of both games can be heard on WJCU.org/captains and the MILB First Pitch app.

