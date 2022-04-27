Cubs Pound Four Homers in 8-2 Series Opening Victory over River Bandits

Davenport, IA - In what was the most complete performance of the 2022 season by the South Bend Cubs in the series opener against the Quad Cities River Bandits, power at the plate met dominance on the mound. The Cubs crushed a season high four combined home runs in what became a massive performance for both Alexander Canario and Jake Washer. The 8-2 final earned South Bend their eighth win of the year.

After South Bend took four out of six games from the Beloit Sky Carp this past week, the Cubs picked up right where they left off in the Quad Cities on Tuesday.

On the mound was 2021 Chicago Cubs first-round pick Jordan Wicks, and he looked the part. Wicks battled back from a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the 1st, and allowed his only run in the 2nd inning. Later in that frame, Wicks limited the damage by getting Dillan Shrum to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

The run in the 2nd never ended up phasing Wicks. That's because his starting nine gave him an ample amount of run support. At the plate, the parade around the bases got started for South Bend in the top of the 2nd when Canario drew a lead-off walk. That extended his on-base streak to 12 straight games. Shortly later, Washer reclaimed the marker of being the hottest hitter in the Midwest League with his third home run in two games.

Washer's round-tripper was hammered off of starter Christian Chamberlain. Oddly enough, Chamberlain breezed through the top of the 1st inning 1-2-3, but ran into trouble in his next frame. After he exited, piggyback right-hander Anthony Simonelli entered the ballgame and did not fare any better.

The first batter in the top of the 3rd was Bradlee Beesley. It did not take long to make Simonelli uncomfortable, as Beesley took him deep and extended the South Bend lead. Throughout the entire afternoon, the wind breezing off of the Mississippi River was howling out to straightaway left field. The spring wind held up later in the inning when Canario belted his first home run of the day against Simonelli. The Cubs were cruising 4-1 after four innings.

Out of the bullpen, Eduarniel Nunez worked through a scoreless bottom of the 5th inning, then Bradford Deppermann fired two shutout frames of his own and punched out four batters. Later in the game, the River Bandits came close to rallying from down big, but South Bend pitching kept them close.

Canario and Washer will now hope to take their hot stretch into game two of the series against Quad Cities Wednesday night at 7:30 PM EST. In the 7th inning of Tuesday night's contest, Canario slapped one of the hardest hit balls of the season deep over the left field wall on a no-doubter. Meanwhile, Washer finished just a triple shy of the cycle. He had an at-bat in the 9th inning with an opportunity at it, but Quad Cities did not allow it.

Bailey Reid worked the final six outs to close out the win. As South Bend kept River Bandits hitters on their heels on Tuesday, lefty DJ Herz will look to continue that on Wednesday. Recognized as one of the quickest workers in rotation, Herz will lead the Cubs into battle as they search for their ninth win and an opportunity to jump above .500.

