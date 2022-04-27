Quad Cities Wins First Game as "Bandidos del Rio"

April 27, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - On their first "Copa Wednesday" of the season los Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples evened up their six-game series against the South Bend Cubs, with a 7-5 victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

South Bend jumped out to an early 4-0 lead against Noah Murdock, plating a pair of runs on Yohendrick Pinango's two-run blast in the first and then a set of back-to-back RBI singles from Alexander Canario and Matt Mervis in the third.

After DJ Herz stranded several Bandidos runners in scoring position in the first two frames, including four of his six strikeouts, Quad Cities got on the board thanks to Dillan Shrum, who took Herz deep for his first home run of the season with a solo home run that hooked around the right-field foul pole. However, Herz was able to strand the bases loaded later in the inning to limit the damage in what would be his final frame.

Once into the Cubs' bullpen, the Bandidos bats came alive against Didier Vargas, who saw his lead trimmed to one on Tyler Tolbert's two-run triple in the fourth, before Quad Cities took the lead with a four-run fifth.

In the five-hit frame, Quad Cities tagged Vargas for runs on Juan Carlos Negret's sacrifice-fly, a two-run double by Shrum, and then an RBI poke by Parker Bates to take a 7-4 lead.

On his 24th birthday, Emilio Marquez shutdown the South Bend offense through his 3.0 innings of relief work, yielding just two hits while striking out five from the fifth to seventh innings.

Patrick Smith surrendered a run on to the Cubs on Ed Howard's groundout in the eighth, but used a pair of inning-ending strikeouts to prevent any Cubs' rally.

In the ninth, despite allowing the tying runs aboard on consecutive two-out singles, Kasey Kalich nailed down the Bandidos' win and collected his second save of the season.

Marquez (2-1) picked up the win for Quad Cities in his fourth 3.0-inning relief outing of the year, while Vargas (0-1) took the loss for South Bend.

The River Bandits will look to take the lead in the series tomorrow night at Modern Woodmen Park, as Tyson Guerrero (0-2, 7.84) gets the ball for Quad Cities against South Bend's Kohl Franklin (0-2, 6.23) in a rematch of game three of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.