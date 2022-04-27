TinCaps Game Information: April 27 vs. Dayton

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-6) vs. Dayton Dragons (12-4)

Wednesday, April 27 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 8 of 66 | Game 17 of 132

RHP Ryan Bergert vs. RHP Bryce Bonnin

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan and Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost 4-0 to the Dragons.

SNELL TO REHAB: Padres manager Bob Melvin announced Tuesday that 2018 AL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell is scheduled to make a rehab start with the TinCaps Thursday.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps lead the Midwest League in OBP (.364), SLG (.440) and, in turn, OPS (.805)... 'Caps pitchers lead the league in K/9 (11.5).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Outfielder Joshua Mears was named the Midwest League's Player of the Week by MiLB.com. In 6 games at Lansing, he led the league with 5 homers and 10 RBIs, while posting a .368 average and 1.718 OPS... He was also named to MLB.com's Prospect Team of the Week... For the season, leads the MWL in HR (7), SLG (.784), and extra-base hits (12), while ranking 2nd in RBIs (17), 3rd in OPS (1.157) and doubles (5), and 7th in runs (11). Mears ranks 5th in all of MiLB in HR and leads all High-A players.

A HOMER TO REMEMBER: Mears already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including Saturday night at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game, and 7thof the season, was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (17) and ranks 2nd in runs (18). He's also 3rd in BB/K (1.06) and 2nd in BB% (24).

ROBERT HASSELL: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in hits (24) and stolen bases (8), 3rd in total bases (38) and RBIs (15), 4th in AVG (.393), runs (14), and OBP (.457), 5th in HR (4), 6th in OPS (1.080), and 7th in SLG (.623).

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 5th in the MWL in extra-base hits (8).

RIPKEN REYES: Leads the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 2nd lowest swinging strike rate (5%) and 5th lowest K% (15%). Also 4th in Line Drive % (31%).

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while also comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. Robert Hassell III ranks 5th in the MWL at 198 while Joshua Mears is in 6th at 189.

TICK TOCK: The first 5 9-inning home games for the TinCaps have averaged 2 hours and 24 minutes. By comparison, in 2021, the average length of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was 3 hours and 14 minutes. Fort Wayne has played a pair of games that went just 1 hour and 59 minutes (April 15 vs. SB; April 21 @ LAN).

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017-18 TinCaps outfielder Jack Suwinski made his MLB debut Tuesday with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 23-year-old became the 203rdplayer in Fort Wayne's franchise history to appear in the big leagues. So far this season, there've been 39 'Caps in MLB (not counting those on the injured list, such as Fernando Tatis Jr.).

