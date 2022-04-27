'Caps Bats Go Cold on Wednesday

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps struggled to capture their offensive momentum as part of a 5-1 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on a chilly Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps managed only four hits while striking out 12 times and going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in the loss. Wednesday's gametime temperature was 35 degrees.

Colt Keith - the only Whitecaps batter to record multiple hits in the contest - plated Wenceel Perez on an RBI-double to put West Michigan up 1-0 in the opening inning. The Loons stormed back in the next frame as Edwin Mateo roped a two-run double before Eddys Leonard added an RBI-single increase the Loons lead to 3-1. The Great Lakes bullpen dominated past the second inning, as Antonio Knowles, Julian Smith, Aldry Acosta, Cole Duensing, and Adam Scoggins combined for seven shutout innings with eight punchouts. Meanwhile, Kekai Rios and Zac Ching added RBI-singles in the eighth and ninth innings to put the finishing touches on the 5-1 victory.

Knowles (1-0) gets his first win of the year, tossing two shutout innings with five strikeouts as Whitecaps starter Dylan Smith (1-2) lasted four innings, allowing three runs while striking out three in his second defeat. Jack O'Loughlin pitched well in his piggyback appearance on Wednesday, tossing three scoreless frames while striking out four batters. Great Lakes came two punchouts shy of their season-high when they struck out 14 hitters against the 'Caps back on April 8 in Midland.

This six-game series between the Whitecaps and Great Lakes Loons continues from LMCU Ballpark on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Ty Madden, a consensus Top-10 Detroit Tigers prospect gets the start for West Michigan against the Loons against Lael Lockhart for Great Lakes. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

