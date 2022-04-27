Jew's Blast Powers Chiefs to 5-2 Victory

Peoria, IL - With two on and two out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Tommy Jew cranked a three-run homer to put the Chiefs in front for good, as they knocked off Wisconsin 5-2 Wednesday in front of 3,177 screaming fans as part of Education Day. With the victory, the Chiefs racked up their seventh straight win at Dozer Park.

After a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first, an RBI double from Jacob Buchberger gave the Chiefs an early 1-0 lead after one inning of play. Buchberger collected his 13th RBI of the year to extend his team lead.

From there, Peoria starter Gordon Graceffo settled in and twirled yet another gem. The right-hander retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five shutout innings.

With the Chiefs up 2-0 in the sixth, Wisconsin broke through. Sal Frelick, the Brewers first-round draft pick from a year ago, hit a solo homer to left field to make it a 2-1 contest. Graceffo ultimately exited with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander allowed just three hits over 5.2 innings while striking out nine to tie a career-high.

In the eighth, the Timber Rattlers staged a rally. With runners at first and second, Tristan Peters singled off Nathanael Heredia to tie the score, 2-2. From there, Ryan Loutos worked out of trouble to keep the game tied. With the bases loaded, Loutos got Wes Clarke to strike out and end the frame.

In the home half of the inning, it was Jew who delivered in the clutch. His three-run homer put the Chiefs ahead for good, ballooning the lead to 5-2. For Jew, it was his second home run of the season. Both of his round trippers have come against Wisconsin pitching.

The series continues tomorrow with game three set for a 6:35 first pitch. The Chiefs will send Dionys Rodriguez to the mound with a chance to secure at least a series split.

