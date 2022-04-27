Sky Carp Fall to Kernels
April 27, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - A boisterous crowd of 3.423 fans, mostly school-aged children on an epic field trip, spent a productive day at ABC Supply Stadium Wednesday afternoon as the Sky Carp fell to Cedar Rapids 2-1. The children enjoyed Air Guitar Cam, danced the Gritty and frequented the concession stands for classic ballpark treats as the two teams battled through a low-scoring affair on the field.
Beloit starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde was terrific, allowing just one run in five stellar innings. Monteverde gave up just three hits while striking out four, with the lone Kernels run coming in the fourth inning.
The Sky Carp tied the game at 1-1 in the seventh inning on back-to-back-doubles from Nasim Nunez and Cody Morisette, but the Kernels plated the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Sky Carp couldn't respond with a run.
The two teams will be back in action again Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. It will be Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, with reduced prices on Busch Light and Pabst Blue Ribbon all evening long! Gates will open at 5:30, and tickets are available on Skycarp.com.
