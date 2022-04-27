Holland Delivers Go-Ahead Hit as Kernels Win Fourth Straight

Beloit, WI - Cedar Rapids Kernels centerfielder Will Holland laced a go-ahead RBI single to plate Wander Javier in the eighth, sealing a 2-1 game two win on the road against the Beloit Sky Carp. Javier and Seth Gray each supplied multi-hit games as the Kernels improve to 14-3 - the best record in the Midwest League - and are now three full games up in the West Division standings.

Kernels starter Casey Legumina dealt while taking a no-decision, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings of one-hit, one-walk baseball and tied a career-best with eight strikeouts. He faced just one batter more than the minimum, facing just three in each of his final four frames.

Cedar Rapids struck first in the fourth as Alerick Soularie plated Jair Camargo with a sacrifice fly to center. Beloit tied the game at one in the sixth on a pair of bloop doubles, setting the stage for a thrilling final three frames.

After loading the bases and getting nothing in the seventh, Javier ripped a double down the left field line with one down in the eighth. Two batters later, Holland smoked the go-ahead knock through the hole on the right side as Javier slid underneath the tag to give CR the 2-1 advantage.

Miguel Rodriguez earned the win in relief with 2.0 frames of one-run ball, striking out three while scattering three hits. Denny Bentley locked down his second save of 2022, striking out the side in the eighth after a leadoff single then went 1-2-3 in the ninth.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. CT at ABC Supply Stadium.

