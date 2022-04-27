South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive Present Teacher Appreciation Night

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are thrilled to continue to partner with Jordan Automotive for another Teacher Appreciation Night at Four Winds Field on Wednesday, June 8 for a 7:05 p.m. ballgame that includes post-game fireworks.

"We love this night every year," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "It provides us a chance to honor and show our gratitude for all the hard work teachers and educators in the area do for our kids."

"Teachers deserve to celebrate their good work and we love being able to be a part of that celebration," said Robert Hayden, Executive Manager of Jordan Automotive Group. "Without teachers' involvement and support, the Food 4 Kids program would not be as successful, and for that and all they do we truly appreciate teachers."

In order to give back for all the strenuous work done by teachers within the Michiana region, Jordan Automotive is offering up two complimentary tickets and two Four Winds Field food vouchers to teachers and administrators to catch the South Bend Cubs take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Both food vouchers are good for one hot dog, a bag of chips, and a fountain soda. 600 food vouchers will be available.

All teachers at Four Winds Field will be honored by the South Bend Cubs in the middle of the third inning when they will be asked to stand and be recognized by everyone else in attendance.

Teachers and administrators can pick up their two complimentary tickets by showing their school ID at the Four Winds Field box office. The box office is open during the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekend game days (Saturday 12 p.m. until the 7th inning and Sunday 10 a.m. until the 7th inning).

Fans attending the game will also be treated to a special Wednesday night post-game fireworks show.

The South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive look forward to honoring all teachers from Michiana for their hard work and dedication with a fun night of baseball at Four Winds Field.

