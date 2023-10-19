Capitals Recall Hardy Haman Aktell from Hershey

October 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled defenseman Hardy Haman Aktell. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Haman Aktell, 24, made his AHL debut last Saturday for Hershey, and in Sunday's 5-2 win over Cleveland, the defender scored his first career AHL goal.

The Capitals signed Haman Aktell to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract on Apr. 27. In 2022-22, he recorded 36 points (9g, 27a) in 51 games with the Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The 6'3", 220-pound defenseman led Växjö in plus/minus (+23), ranked second on the team in assists and points and tied for third among SHL defenseman in points. The Kåge, Sweden native added seven points (3g, 4a) and recorded a +6 plus/minus rating in 18 playoff games, helping Växjö capture the SHL championship for the second time in three years.

The Bears return to action this weekend with three games on the road. Hershey visits Providence on both Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. before finishing the weekend in Bridgeport with a 3 p.m. contest with the Islanders. Games will air on the Bear Radio Network and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.