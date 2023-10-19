Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick from Orlando Solar Bears
October 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Fitzpatrick, 25, appeared in one game with the Charlotte Checkers last season posting a 2.41 goals-against average along with a .920 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound netminder also appeared in 17 contests with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL recording an 11-3-1 record to go along with a 2.25 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.
The St. John's, Newfoundland native has played in 13 career AHL games with the Checkers, Utica Comets and San Antonio Rampage from 2018 to 2023 recording a 5-3-1 record, 2.44 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Fitzpatrick has also appeared in 78 career ECHL games with the Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Brampton Beast and Tulsa Oilers posting a 35-29-8 record to go along with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.
Fitzpatrick was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 59th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft. He was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch on July 1.
