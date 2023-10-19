Belleville Senators Announce Details for Military Appreciation Night on November 10

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce details for this season's Military Appreciation Night, being held on Friday November 10, 2023, when Sens welcome the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) to CAA Arena.

The team will recognize military members from CFB Trenton and elsewhere, to thank them for their service to our community and country. More than 500 tickets to the game will be donated to members of the Canadian Armed Forces through the generosity of the club, its season seat members, sponsors and Belleville Sens fans. You can get more information on the Sens Military Ticket Donation Program, if you're interested in donating. Local military members will also be on hand to drop the puck at the ceremonial faceoff.

Additionally, the first 2,000 fans to arrive on game day will receive a free Belleville Sens schedule magnet. All fans will have a chance to check out various military displays, including the National Air Force Museum of Canada's display on military aerobatics teams, in the Community Alley.

Game time on Military Appreciation Night is 7:00 p.m., with the CAA Arena gates set to open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for Military Appreciation Night and all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later. Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

