Perrott Loaned to Indy, Howarth in Concussion Protocol
October 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that defenseman Andrew Perrott has been loaned to the Indy Fuel in the ECHL. In addition, Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Kale Howarth has been placed in concussion protocol dating back to Friday, Oct. 13 following the season-opening game in San Jose.
Perrott, 22, played 13 games with Rockford last season and tabbed a goal and an assist before re-signing with the club during the offseason.
Howarth, 26, is in his third season with the IceHogs after skating in 31 contests last season with the team.
The IceHogs open the 2023-24 home slate against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the BMO Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. following the Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2023
- Eagles Reassign Three to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Perrott Loaned to Indy, Howarth in Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Opening Weekend: What to Expect this Saturday and Sunday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Add Stellar Promo on March 30 Celebrating Total Solar Eclipse in Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Isaac Belliveau Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Host Cleveland in Search of Third Straight Home Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- A Hot Start for Jeremie Poirier - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Perrott Loaned to Indy, Howarth in Concussion Protocol
- Rookies on Display in IceHogs' Opening Weekend
- Home Opener Approaches After Hogs Grab Two Points in San Jose
- Matt Tomkins Becomes 150th IceHogs Alumni to Reach NHL
- Gust's Two Goals, Anderson's Three Assists, Commesso's 34 Saves Lead to 7-2 Win