Perrott Loaned to Indy, Howarth in Concussion Protocol

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that defenseman Andrew Perrott has been loaned to the Indy Fuel in the ECHL. In addition, Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Kale Howarth has been placed in concussion protocol dating back to Friday, Oct. 13 following the season-opening game in San Jose.

Perrott, 22, played 13 games with Rockford last season and tabbed a goal and an assist before re-signing with the club during the offseason.

Howarth, 26, is in his third season with the IceHogs after skating in 31 contests last season with the team.

The IceHogs open the 2023-24 home slate against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the BMO Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. following the Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford.

