Monsters Add Stellar Promo on March 30 Celebrating Total Solar Eclipse in Cleveland

October 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







PLANET EARTH - The Cleveland Monsters announced today the Total Solar Eclipse Game, a once-in-a-lifetime promotion that will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, March 30 at 3:15 p.m. (new start time). The time of the puck drop was changed to honor the exact time Clevelanders will witness the rare celestial event on April 8, when Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are in the path of totality for the Total Solar Eclipse.

All fans in attendance on March 30 will receive a Total Solar Eclipse Survival Pack, including a pair of Monsters eclipse glasses and a commemorative t-shirt that proclaims "I was in The Land for the total solar eclipse." The front of the shirt depicts the moon blocking the sun, replaced by the Monsters logo because all things revolve around Monsters hockey.

"We are over the moon to add this North Star promotion to our already stellar 2023-24 promotional schedule," said Monsters SVP & Chief Marketing Officer Ben Adams. "Promotions this good only come about once every 400 years or so."

At the Total Solar Eclipse Game, the Monsters will welcome the Rochester Americans for a star-studded showdown against one of Cleveland's biggest division rivals. Rochester are Cleveland's closest AHL rival by proximity at just 0.00000000004406 light years away. The Monsters plan to reveal specialty jerseys and other fun elements revolving around the game at a later date.

"Unlike on the lunar surface, the atmosphere at this game should be fantastic," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski. "We've appreciated the patience of our fans as we add this promotion, as it took a lot to planet."

Starting today, a limited number of $4.08 seats will be made available to the public along the outermost rings of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, to celebrate the date of the total solar eclipse. These specially priced Loudville seats are limited, so fans are encouraged not to stare directly at these deals for too long. For tickets, click here.

The lunar lunacy doesn't stop on March 30! *If inclement weather in Cleveland on April 8 prevents viewing of the total solar eclipse locally, all ticket purchasers to the Monsters Total Solar Eclipse Game will receive a free ticket to a mutually agreed upon game.

The home portion of the 2023-24 season, the Monsters seventeenth in Cleveland, launches on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Syracuse Crunch at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Opening Night is presented by SeatGeek and the first 7,500 fans will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of University Hospitals Sports Medicine. Ticket are available here.

Note: More information on the previously scheduled March 30 Golf Day promotion, including an appearance from Christopher McDonald the actor behind the iconic character Shooter McGavin, will be announced in the near future.

*Offer and promotion subject to change.

