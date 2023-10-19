Opening Weekend: What to Expect this Saturday and Sunday

October 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to announce their full promotional lineup for opening weekend at Total Mortgage Arena, which features a two-game set this Saturday, Oct. 21st at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 3 p.m.

The celebration of a new season begins with Islanders Fan Fest from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21st, counting down to puck drop for the 2023-24 home opener against New Jersey's affiliate, the Utica Comets. The Total Mortgage Arena Plaza, located directly outside the main entrance, will host live music from Herman and Company, food trucks, and activities for the whole family.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans will receive a 2023-24 magnet schedule courtesy of Badaracco Plumbing. The game also features the latest series of Bridgeport Islanders Mystery Pucks, where a limited number of replica pucks, signed by various players, will be available for purchase for $20. Each puck is wrapped and autograph concealed.

Great seats for the 2023-24 home opener are still available.

The Islanders are proud to partner with Alpha Community Services YMCA during the home opener for a second straight season, which will benefit as the first Nonprofit of the Night. Fans are encouraged to bring unused toiletry items such as shampoo, conditioner, bar and liquid soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant to be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to an upcoming Bridgeport Islanders home game of choice. Donations can be made to the YMCA table in the plaza or at the Season Ticket Member Headquarters outside of section 100 by the main entrance.

This Sunday, Oct. 22nd, the Islanders continue opening weekend with their first meeting against the defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears. Doors open at 2 p.m. Stick around shortly after Sunday's game to meet many of the players on this year's team. The 2023-24 Islanders will be available in the Total Mortgage Arena atrium for the first of four post-game autograph sessions.

Tickets to Sunday's game against Hershey are on sale now.

Family Packs are available for both games this weekend, featuring great views and food for the whole family. Each family pack includes tickets, hot dogs and beverages starting at just $99.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.