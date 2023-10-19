Eagles Reassign Three to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Trent Miner, forward Ryan Sandelin and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Miner has made one start this season, stopping 22 of the 25 shots he faced in Colorado's season opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins last Friday. Meanwhile, Sandelin and Fairbrother have yet to appear for the Eagles this season.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

