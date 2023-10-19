T-Birds Open First 3-In-3 of Season at Home Friday Night

Springfield Thunderbirds battle the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (1-1-0-0) complete a season-opening three-game homestand on Friday night as they welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1-1-0-0) for the first MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday of the season at the MassMutual Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Springfield then hits the road to Pennsylvania for a Saturday 6:05 p.m. matchup with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, followed by a 3:05 p.m. matinee in Allentown against the Phantoms on Sunday.

Both the T-Birds and Phantoms split their first two games of the season. Springfield dropped a 3-1 decision on Opening Night to the Hartford Wolf Pack last Saturday night before rebounding for a 4-3 win over the Providence Bruins on Sunday, thanks to a combined six points from the combination of Matthew Peca, Nathan Walker, and Adam Gaudette, who each tallied a goal and an assist in the victory. Walker has scored goals in each of Springfield's first two contests.

On the defensive side of things, Springfield received back-to-back quality outings from goaltenders Malcolm Subban (22 saves on 24 shots) and Vadim Zherenko (38 saves on 41 shots) on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Zherenko picked up his first win of the season in what turned out to be his 16th career game of 30 or more saves.

Lehigh Valley also began their season with a loss on home ice, a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Monsters last Saturday. Like the T-Birds, though, they bounced back and dispatched the Belleville Senators by a 5-2 score on Sunday, receiving goals from five different sources in the victory. Cooper Marody has begun the season on a high note for the Phantoms, scoring in each of his first two games and tallying three points in that time.

The two matchups with the Phantoms this weekend mark a busy stretch between the two clubs, as the division foes will square off for five of their six regular meetings between Friday and Dec. 16. The teams will only meet one time in the entire second half of the season, on March 20 in Allentown.

After the weekend trifecta, the T-Birds embark on another three-game weekend beginning with a trip to Hartford on Oct. 27 against the Wolf Pack. Springfield's next home game after Friday will be on Saturday, Oct. 28 for the annual Ok-T-Bird-Fest against the Providence Bruins.

Fans can reserve their seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

