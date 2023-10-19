Isaac Belliveau Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers.

A first-year pro out of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League, Belliveau was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The 20-year-old blueliner posted 11 goals and 35 assists for 46 points in 55 games for the Gatineau Olympiques last season. He then tacked on an additional seven points (1G-6A) in 13 QMJHL Playoff games for Gatineau.

In a total of 222 career QMJHL games, Belliveau earned 37 goals, 118 assists and 155 points while skating for the Olympiques and Rimouski Océanic. He was one of two QMJHL defensemen to register double-digit goal-scoring in three of the last four seasons.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 20, against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m. at XL Center.

Then the Penguins return to Northeast PA for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 21 when they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will be 6:05 p.m., and the first 5,000 fans will receive a magnetic 2023-24 schedule courtesy of Geisinger.

