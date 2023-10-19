A Hot Start for Jeremie Poirier

It's been a stellar start for JP.

Jeremie Poirier sits tied for the AHL scoring lead with five points (1g,4a) in the first two games of his sophomore season.

Granted, there are six other names tied for the top spot after Week 1, but Poirier is the only defenceman, which is a nod to his natural offensive prowess.

Poirier finished second in scoring amongst rookie defencemen last season, with 41 points (9g, 32a) in 69 games, and was named to the 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie team.

He scored his first AHL goal on Oct.16, 2022 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds - which was also the first tally in Wranglers' franchise history - and this season, he lit the lamp for the first goal of this campaign.

"I think every time you score a goal it's a good feeling, (and) to get out to a hot start is never a bad thing," he said. "For me, just keep working on my game and keep shooting the puck as much as I can and create opportunities for the team."

Last season, Poirier wore No. 25, but this year he's sporting No.4.

The reason for the switch ...

"I just really didn't like how No. 25 looked on my jersey and I thought No. 4 looked way better," he explained. "So, I just went with No. 4 this year, there's no particular reason for it."

"Keep working on my game and keep shooting the puck."

After undergoing offseason surgery, he worked vigorously over the summer to be ready for his second pro campaign and hasn't missed a step.

The 21-year-old revealed that he maintains a simplified approach to his mental preparation, one that he has carried over into the season.

"It's a new season, you're looking to improve yourself and improve as a team," he explained. "For me, it's not putting too much pressure on myself with numbers, or points, it's just to go out there every day, get better and work on my craft.

"Have some fun and win some hockey games, most importantly."

