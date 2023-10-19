San Jose Barracuda Recall Forward Connor Maceachern from Wichita Thunder
October 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Connor MacEachern (@CMacEachern_) from its ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder). In addition, the team has assigned defenseman Roman Kinal (@Rkinal04) to the Thunder and have released defenseman Matt Sredl (@MatthewSredl) from his PTO with the intention of assigning him to Wichita.
MacEachern, 24, appeared in four games with the Barracuda at the end of last season, finishing with a plus-one rating. During his four-year collegiate career at Penn State University, he amassed 77 points (31 goals, 46 assists), 70 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating in 130 games. In 2022-23, as a senior, he skated in 39 contests with the Nittany Lions, totaling 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists), 30 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating.
Before his college career, he spent a season with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. The Barracuda signed the Brooklin, Ontario, native to a one-year AHL contract on June 13, 2023.
The Barracuda are back on the ice on Fri., Oct. 20 for the first of two road games against the Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), before returning to Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) on Wed., Oct. 25 to face the Knights again.
