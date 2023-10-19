Senators Assign Two Players to Allen Americans

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are issuing a roster update, with two players being assigned to the Sens ECHL affiliate in Allen, Texas.

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Philippe Daoust and defenceman Donovan Sebrango to the Allen Americans. Neither had played in either of Belleville's first two regular season games and will join the Americans ahead of their ECHL season opener on Friday October 20, 2023.

Daoust, 21, is working his way back from an injury that saw him miss just about all of the 2022-23 season with Belleville. The Barrie native, and former Memorial Cup Champion, dressed in just nine games for Belleville last season before being hurt and registered seven points (two goals, five assists). Daoust was selected by the Senators in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Sebrango, 21, was acquired by the Senators from the Detroit Red Wings in July, in the trade that sent Alex DeBrincat to the Motor City. The Ottawa native played in 39 American Hockey League games with the Red Wings affiliate in Grand Rapids in 2022-23, registering seven points (four goals, three assists) in 39 games. He also put up 12 points (one goal, 11 assists), in 23 ECHL games last season with the Toledo Walleye. Sebrango was an alternate captain for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, winning a gold medal.

Following the moves, Belleville's roster sits at 24 players including two goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards and you can view the full roster.

The Senators are in action next on Saturday night, October 21, 2023, for the 2023 Home Opener presented by CAA, when the Sens host the Laval Rocket.

