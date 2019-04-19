Cabbage, Williams Go Back to Back in Victory

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Trey Cabbage and Chris Williams blasted home runs on back-to-back pitches during the seventh inning Friday to power the Cedar Rapids Kernels toward a 4-1 win against the Beloit Snappers at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Williams went 2-of-4 with three runs batted in as Cedar Rapids (7-8) gained a 2-0 series lead within this three-game set versus Beloit (5-9).

The Kernels broke open a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cabbage sent a 2-1 pitch over the right-field wall for his team-high fifth home run this season. On the next pitch, Williams lifted a solo shot of his own to left field and pushed Cedar Rapids' lead to 2-0.

Williams drove in a pair of runs during the eighth to secure a 4-0 advantage. In a two-on, two-out situation, he doubled down the third-base line to drive in Gabriel Maciel and Cabbage.

Beloit avoided the shutout with a single tally in the top of the ninth. The Snappers loaded the bases for potential-game-tying run Cobie Vance, and he brought in Skyler Weber with an RBI groundout. A strikeout followed to end the contest and finish the Kernels' 4-1 victory.

Friday's game began as a pitchers' duel between Cole Sands and Joe DeMers. Sands pitched five shutout innings for Cedar Rapids and registered a team-high six strikeouts. DeMers posted a career-best six scoreless innings and seven strikeouts as Beloit's starting pitcher.

Austin Schulfer (2-1) replaced Sands and picked up the victory with three scoreless innings of relief. Calvin Coker (0-2) was tagged with all four Kernels and took the loss for the Snappers.

