Cabbage, Williams Go Back to Back in Victory
April 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Trey Cabbage and Chris Williams blasted home runs on back-to-back pitches during the seventh inning Friday to power the Cedar Rapids Kernels toward a 4-1 win against the Beloit Snappers at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Williams went 2-of-4 with three runs batted in as Cedar Rapids (7-8) gained a 2-0 series lead within this three-game set versus Beloit (5-9).
The Kernels broke open a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cabbage sent a 2-1 pitch over the right-field wall for his team-high fifth home run this season. On the next pitch, Williams lifted a solo shot of his own to left field and pushed Cedar Rapids' lead to 2-0.
Williams drove in a pair of runs during the eighth to secure a 4-0 advantage. In a two-on, two-out situation, he doubled down the third-base line to drive in Gabriel Maciel and Cabbage.
Beloit avoided the shutout with a single tally in the top of the ninth. The Snappers loaded the bases for potential-game-tying run Cobie Vance, and he brought in Skyler Weber with an RBI groundout. A strikeout followed to end the contest and finish the Kernels' 4-1 victory.
Friday's game began as a pitchers' duel between Cole Sands and Joe DeMers. Sands pitched five shutout innings for Cedar Rapids and registered a team-high six strikeouts. DeMers posted a career-best six scoreless innings and seven strikeouts as Beloit's starting pitcher.
Austin Schulfer (2-1) replaced Sands and picked up the victory with three scoreless innings of relief. Calvin Coker (0-2) was tagged with all four Kernels and took the loss for the Snappers.
Saturday's homestand finale is slated for 2:05 p.m., and Cedar Rapids right-hander Josh Winder (0-0, 2.70) will face Beloit right-hander Chase Cohen (2-1, 1.17). Fans unable to attend the contest can follow the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.
All children aged 12 and under are invited to participate in a Pregame Candy Hunt with more than 300 pounds of candy spread out around right field. Gates open at 1:00 p.m., and the candy hunt is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.
Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
