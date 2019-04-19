Dragons Notes for Friday

Friday, April 19, 2019 l Game # 15

Cooley Law School Stadium l Lansing, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-9) at Lansing Lugnuts (8-6)

RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 3.38) vs. RH Cobi Johnson (0-0, 1.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the second game of a three-game set. This is game two of a six-game, seven-day road trip for Dayton. Current Series: Lansing 1, Dayton 0.

Last Game: Thursday: Lansing 12, Dayton 4. Ryan Gold hit for the cycle including a grand slam home run as the Lugnuts put together three innings of at least three runs. Gold drove in seven runs and scored three times. Dayton's Mariel Bautista had a strong night in a losing cause with three hits including a home run. He drove in two runs. Jonathan Willems had two hits including a double and scored a run for Dayton.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 4-3 at home in 2019 but just 1-6 on the road. They have been outscored 56-27 in their seven road games. In the six road losses, they have allowed an average of 9.3 runs per game.

The Dragons have hit five home runs over the last three games after connecting on just three homers in their first 11 games. They have 19 extra base hits in their last four games after collecting 18 in their first 10 games.

The Dragons have held the lead in 12 of their 14 games this season. They have lost two games (both in Fort Wayne) in which they took a lead of at least two runs to the eighth inning.

Individual Notes

Jonathan Willems has a five-game hitting streak, going 8 for 15 (.533) with a home run and two doubles.

Mariel Bautista is 6 for 13 (.462) with two home runs and four RBI in his last three games.

Bren Spillane is 5 for 12 (.417) with a home run and double in his last three games.

Miguel Hernandez is 4 for 9 (.444) with two doubles in his last three games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, April 20 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacob Heatherly (1-1, 5.19) at Lansing RH Josh Winckowski (0-0, 2.08)

Sunday, April 21: Do Not Play

Monday, April 22 (6:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-1, 3.77) at Lake County TBA

Tuesday, April 23 (6:30 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 3.95) at Lake County TBA

Wednesday, April 24 (12:00 noon): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-2, 5.73) at Lake County TBA

