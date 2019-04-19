Burlington Wins Second Game of Series, 4-3

The Bees philosophy at the plate is to be selective. Patience paid off for Burlington once again on Friday, drawing six bases on balls as they beat Peoria for the second night in a row. This time it was by a score of 4-3.

Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the eighth, Jordyn Adams led off by working a full count into a walk. He stole second, and went to third on a wild pitch. Spencer Griffin followed by drawing his second free pass of the game. He went to second on another wild pitch. Nonie Williams walked. Bases loaded. Alexis Olmeda continued the march with a walk, scoring Adams. Connor Fitzsimons walked. Griffin scored. D. C. Arendas lofted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Williams, and the Bees were up 4-2.

The insurance run proved necessary as Peoria catcher Zach Jackson launched the first pitch of the ninth well over the right field fence, to bring the Chiefs within one. After a single and a fly out, Connor Higgins relieved Matt Leon to get the final two outs. Leon got his second win of the year in relief of starter Kyle Tyler.

Tyler was outstanding in his five and a third. It was the longest outing of the year by a Bees' pitcher. He allowed two hits and one unearned run. The right-hander from Oklahoma walked three and struck out three. Fitzsimons had two runs batted in on the walk, and a sacrifice fly.

