Hollywood Movie and Television Star Danny Trejo to Appear at Four Winds Field

April 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The star-studded summer from Four Winds Field just got a new addition. With the Midwest League All-Star game already coming to South Bend in June, the South Bend Cubs will be bringing a flash of Hollywood to the ballpark as well. On Tuesday, May 7, the organization will host Hollywood Movie and Television star Danny Trejo at the ballpark for a special meet-and-greet with fans and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

The 74-year-old Trejo will be accessible to fans by way of the exclusive meet-and-greet only. The package includes a game ticket with seating on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop, two hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet, and the opportunity to get an autograph and photo with Danny Trejo. This exclusive offer is only $30 and limited to the first 100 fans. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the South Bend Cubs main office at (574) 235-9988.

Trejo's venture to Downtown South Bend is a part of the Dismas House of Indiana's Annual Dinner on May 8. The actor who has appeared in films such as Machete, Spy Kids, Con Air, and Desperado will be the keynote speaker at the Dinner. Dismas House is a not for profit organization that provides housing and post-release services to adult men and women recently released from incarceration. The South Bend Dismas House opened in 1986 through the efforts of a task group from the United Religious Community of St. Joseph County.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Trejo to Four Winds Field and for his fans to have a chance to meet him in the meet-and-greet," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "Dismas House of Indiana does tremendous things for our community and the individuals who need their help most. This is a great partnership on both ends."

Before Trejo's Hollywood career, he faced his own narcotics addiction beginning at the age of 12. While serving time in prison, Trejo was able to utilize a 12-step program to alter his life and change his way of living. He will share his life lessons and story of his triumphs during his two days appearing in South Bend.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.