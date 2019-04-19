Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 22-28

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers start their first extended homestand of the 2019 season on Monday, April 22. The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers is home for seven games in seven days which allows you to sample all of the daily promotions on the calendar. Plus, there are giveaways and themes planned for you to enjoy baseball during the Silver Anniversary season of the Rattlers.

- MONDAY, APRIL 22 at 6:35pm; Qdoba Q*Monday with NASH-FM, 99.5 & 104.9: Start the homestand early when you stop at a Qdoba location in Appleton, Neenah, or Oshkosh for lunch. Purchase an entrée and you will receive a free ticket to this game.

- TUESDAY, APRIL 23 at 12:05pm; D.A.R.E. Day; Baker Tilly Business Persons Special with WNAM & WVBO; Silver Foxes Deal Presented by Primrose: Area D.A.R.E. programs are invited to attend this game. Group tickets are available at a discounted rate. Contact Kyle Fargen (kfargen@timberrattlers.com) for more information or to order tickets. Show your business card at the box office to receive the Baker Tilly Business Persons Special. The offer is a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID. Also, Primrose presents the Silver Foxes Deal - box seat ticket bucket hat, beverage, and brat or hot dog for $17 - to those 55 & older.

- WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 at 6:35pm; Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100: Bang for Your Buck is back! Enjoy Cher-Make Hot dogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1. There are also 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 to those of legal drinking age.

- THURSDAY, APRIL 25 at 6:35pm; Career in Sports Night; Party Like It's 1995 Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: The day starts early if you want to learn about a career in sports with a panel discussion and career fair with front office personnel from the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, Rattlers, Herd, and more starting at 4:30pm in the Fox Club. Tickets for this event include a ticket to the game. Click here for more information on Career in Sports Night. We are turning back the clock to our very first season for this game! Box seat tickets are $5, reserved bleacher seat tickets are $4, and grass seats are $3. Plus popcorn and cotton candy are just $1. The first 500 fans to attend this game will receive a Timber Rattlers baseball hat with the original "W" logo from 1995. Enjoy Cher-Make brats and a variety of craft brews for $2 as part of the night, too.

- FRIDAY, APRIL 26 at 6:35pm; Mini-Figure Night presented by Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Fox Valley; Arty's Old Fashioned Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Postgame Kids Run the Bases with Menasha Corporation: Celebrate everyone's favorite building blocks when you get to this game. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on this night will receive a mini-figure of Fang T. Rattler courtesy of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Fox Valley. There will be a Miller Park that was built with Legos on display and some characters at this game, too. In short: Everything is Awesome! Fans of legal drinking age may have Arty's Old Fashioned Drinks for $3. Kids aged 14 and under may run the bases after the game courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

- SATURDAY, APRIL 27 at 1:05pm; Yooper Day presented by Keweenaw Pub & Northwinds Adventures; North Shore Bank Family Day with WIXX; Kids Run the Bases presented by Meijer: We are celebrating all things Upper Peninsula with our second Yooper Day! Purchase a Yooper Day ticket package in advance for $25 to receive a box seat ticket and an exclusive Timber Rattlers Yooper cap. You may order your Yooper Day package here with the promo code 'yooper'. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, you will receive a Yooper-themed t-shirt from the Rattlers. After the game, children 12 and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer as part of a North Shore Bank Family Day with WIXX.

- SUNDAY, APRIL 28 at 1:05pm; Girl Scout Day; 1995 Fang T. Rattler Bobblehead presented by Dairy Queen; Brewers Sunday with Rasmussen College & STAR 98.5; Rasmussen College Catch on the Field; Tundraland Player Autographs: We found what Fang T. Rattler looked like in 1995 and decided to make a bobblehead of that design for our 25th Anniversary season celebration. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive the 1995 Fang bobblehead courtesy of Dairy Queen. It's also Girls Scout Day and area Girl Scout groups may attend this game at a discounted group rate. Contact Kyle Fargen (kfargen@timberrattlers.com) for more information or to order tickets. Fans may play catch on-field courtesy of Rasmussen College starting at noon. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2019 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game and the players will be available for a postgame autograph session sponsored by Tundraland.

The Rattlers are off on Monday, April 29 before heading to Lansing and Great Lakes for six games on the road. The next Timber Rattlers homestand is scheduled for May 6 through May 11. Click the links for a sneak peek at those promotions or to order tickets for those games.

