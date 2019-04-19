Friday's Captains vs. Cubs Game Postponed

(Eastlake, OH) - The game between the Lake County Captains (9-5) and the South Bend Cubs (7-7) on Friday, April 19 has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1 p.m. Both games will be seven regulation innings. Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for tickets to any other regular season game at the Captains box office.

