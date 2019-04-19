Hot Rods Game Notes

About Last Night... For much of last night, the game had the makings of a clean and tidy victory for the Hot Rods. Chris Betts enjoyed the first multi-home run game of his career, connecting on a solo homer in the second and a two-run shot in the seventh that staked the Hot Rods to a 3-0 lead. On the mound, Michael Plassmeyer spun 6.0 shutout innings. However, Great Lakes rallied against the Bowling Green bullpen, scoring twice in the eighth and once in the ninth. Nick Padilla would then strand the winning run at third to send the contest to extra innings. The Hot Rods broke through in the 12th as Kaleo Johnson smacked his first home run of the season to put BG up 5-3, but the Loons again rallied in the bottom of the inning to tie. The Hot Rods responded with three runs in the top of the 13th, and Trey Cumbie struck out the side in the bottom of the frame to nail down his first save of the season.

Write This All Down... A multitude of season highs were established last night for the Hot Rods, including at-bats (50), home runs (3), and runners left on base (18). On the pitching side, Hot Rod hurlers issued a season-high 10 walks while tying their season-high with 16 strikeouts. The pitchers also stranded a season-high 15 opposing baserunners. Thursday night's contest lasted 13 innings and elapsed 4 hours, 32 minutes, marking the longest game of the season by both innings and time.

Digging the Long Ball... With the three home runs hit last night, the Hot Rods are up to 12 homers on the season, now tied for third in the Midwest League, behind Peoria (15) and Lake County (14). After connecting for just five home runs in their first 11 games, the Hot Rods have smacked seven longballs in their last four contests, including four from Chris Betts alone.

Offensive Surge... Not coincidentally, the increased home run production is part of an overall hot streak for the Hot Rod offense. After scoring 32 runs in last four runs, Bowling Green now ranks second in the Midwest League with 73 runs scored. The Hot Rods also are second in stolen bases (25) and walks (79). Meanwhile, the Hot Rods are hitting .250 as a team, good for fourth, while their plate disciplined has aided them to a .355 on-base percentage, best in the MWL.

Yesterdays Notes... Betts has homered four times in the last four days... He leads the team with four... It's the first time in his career he's had a multi-homer game... The four walks Betts was issued are a career-high... His nine total bases are the most by a Hot Rods batter this season... He had his sixth multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game of the season... It's the first time since August 21, 2018 that a Hot Rods batter had a two home-run game... Ronaldo Hernandez was the last to do it... Bowling Green pitchers tied their season-high in strikeouts as a team with 16... It's the third time this season they've done so... Plassmeyer tied a career-high with six innings of work... He also set a new career-high with seven strikeouts... Bowling Green had 50 at-bats in Thursday Night's game... They left a season-high 18 runners on base... Bowling Green is 3-0 in extra innings this season... They're also 5-0 in series opening games... Johnson had his second multi-hit effort of the season... It was also his second multi-RBI game of the year... His four RBI set a new career-high... Franco had his second multi-hit game of the year... Proctor had his third.

