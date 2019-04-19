Kane County Tosses Combined No-Hitter in 1-0 Loss

Peoria, IL - The Quad Cities River Bandits were held without a hit for the first time since 2017 in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Kane County Cougars on Friday night at Peoria's Dozer Park. It represented the tenth time the team has been no-hit in their franchise history. The River Bandits have not scored in the last 22 innings that they have come to the plate.

Three Kane County (10-6) pitchers combined to blank Quad Cities. Cougars starter Bryan Valdez tossed a perfect 4.0 innings in his first outing of the season, striking out four in the process. Reliever Andy Toelken followed with 4.2 innings until he was removed after walking Jeremy Pena with two outs in the ninth. Blake Workman was summoned to record the final out and did so by striking out Enmanuel Valdez to end the game. The no-hitter was the tenth in Kane County's history.

The only run of the game was scored by the Cougars in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Brett Conine walked Eduardo Diaz who quickly stole second base. After Conine struck out Zac Almond, Alex King dropped a shallow fly ball into center field that turned into an RBI double.

Starter Cody Deason worked 4.0 scoreless innings and struck out six. Conine followed with 4.0 innings, allowing just one run on one hit and a walk. The ninth inning belonged to Willy Collado who worked around two base hits to strand a man on third. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts. This is the 13th time in the first 14 games that the Bandits have collected double-digits.

The River Bandits (7-7) will try to salvage a game in the set against Kane County at Dozer Park at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. The entire series was moved from Modern Woodmen Park due to limited access to the stadium. RHP Luis Garcia (0-0, 4.50) will get the ball first for the Bandits against Cougars RHP Jackson Goddard (1-0, 0.73).

