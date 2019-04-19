Tyler Palm activated from 7-day Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Tyler Palm has been activated from the 7-day injured list and RHP Jose Martinez has been placed on the 7-day injured list with a left groin strain. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Palm went on the IL back on April 11th with a lower back strain. He's made two relief appearances for the Kernels this season, posting an 0-1 record and 1.27 ERA. In 7 IP, he allowed three hits and three runs (one earned) with three walks and five strikeouts.

Martinez has made five relief appearances for the Kernels this year. He has no record and a 4.31 ERA, allowing 10 hits and five runs (four earned) with six walks and four strikeouts in 8.1 IP.

Palm is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game with Beloit. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with three players on the injured list, and one player on the restricted list.

The Kernels continue a three-game series tonight at 6:35 PM against the Beloit Snappers with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The home stand continues through Saturday, April 20th.

