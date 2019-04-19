Snappers come up short in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Snappers lose a tight one in Cedar Rapids tonight by a final score of 4-1.

Beloit would end the night outhitting the Kernels, but back-to-back solo shots for Cedar Rapids in the seventh and two runs in the eighth would be the difference in the contest.

Joe DeMers would get the start and was absolutely brilliant on the mound for Beloit. In DeMers second start of his young career, Joe would throw six scoreless innings of baseball, earning a no decision after leaving the game with no score. DeMers final line would read 6 IP, with 0 R, 7 K, and just 2 hits.

For the other side of the equation, Cedar Rapids pitching was just as good tonight, beginning with the starter, Cole Sands. Sands would end up throwing 5 full-innings striking out 6 and scattering 5 hits in the game.

Cedar Rapids would get the scoring started in the seventh after back-to-back solo shots taking the first lead of the ballgame. Then, just one inning later, Cedar Rapids would extend their lead after a 2-out, 2 RBI double pushing the lead to 4 after eight complete.

Beloit would not go down easily though in the ninth, as they would load the bases with just one out in the inning. Cobie Vance would groundout with the bases loaded to bring the deficit to just 3 with 2 away in the ninth. With the tying run at the plate again, Zach Neff for the Kernels would strikeout Ryan Gridley for the final out of the game and squandering the Snappers comeback hopes.

Offensively, the Snappers struggled to get the bats going tonight only collecting seven total hits in the ballgame. Beloit would get some traffic on the basepaths tonight, but left 19 Snappers on base, as they were unable to push enough runs across home plate.

Nick Ward put together another great night at the plate for the second consecutive night in a row.

Ward went 2-3 with a walk at the plate with a double to pace the Snappers offense.

Ryan Gridley, Payton Squier, Skyler Weber, Noah Vaughan, and Marcos Brito all collected a hit in the contest this evening, but unfortunately, it was not enough as the Snappers would fall 4-1.

The Snappers will be back at it tomorrow trying to avoid the sweep in Cedar Rapids against the Kernels. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 P.M. with Chase Cohen slated to get the start on the hill for Beloit in a little Saturday, matinee baseball action.

