Caamano Scores Twice as Stars Win in Rockford
November 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, stormed past the Rockford IceHogs to pick up a 5-1 victory on Wednesday morning at the BMO Center.
With the win, the Stars improved to 5-3-1-1 for sole possession of first place in the AHL Central Division standings with 12 points. Additionally, Texas now leads the league in terms of road wins by sporting a 5-1 record in games away from home this season.
Nick Caamano opened the scoring with his second goal of the season, firing a shot past Jaxson Stauber near the right face-off dot, to give the Stars a 1-0 lead 9:02 into the opening period. Carrying a 1-0 lead in the score column into the first intermission, Texas was also leading Rockford in shots on goal by a 12-10 margin.
Following a scoreless second period, Kyle McDonald extended the Stars' lead to 2-0 when he tipped a shot by Derrick Pouliot and shoveled in the ensuing rebound just nine seconds into a power play 3:08 into the third period. Riley Damiani provided Texas a second insurance marker one minute and three seconds later when he fired a shot over Stauber's shoulder, off the crossbar and in, making it 3-0 at the 4:11 mark. Cole Guttman put Rockford on the board and ended Remi Poirier's shutout bid at 9:59 when he tapped in a rebound near the front of the net to cut the deficit to 3-1. Caamano scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-1 Stars at 10:46 when he fired a shot past Stauber, who was disengaged and unmasked in his crease as Texas rushed in from the opposing end of the ice. Matej Blumel later sealed the eventual 5-1 victory for Texas by scoring an empty-net goal with 2:09 remaining.
In goal for the Stars, Poirier picked up the win to improve to 3-1-1 after turning aside 32 of 33 shots faced. Stauber was handed the loss and fell to 2-2-0 after surrendering four goals on 35 shots.
Texas has concluded its three-game road stretch and returns home for its next action, hosting the Milwaukee Admirals on Military Appreciation Weekend at the H-E-B Center at Cedar on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2023
- Caamano Scores Twice as Stars Win in Rockford - Texas Stars
- Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 25 - Charlotte Checkers
- Allison Scores his First in Morning Game at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gaudette Scores Two More as T-Birds School Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Waltteri Merelä from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #9: Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Capitals Summon Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak in School Day Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Specialty Teams Shine in Colorado's 5-1 Win over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.