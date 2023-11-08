Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 25

November 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Novant Health, will take place Saturday, Nov. 25, during the 4 p.m. game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

FAMILY PACK INDIVIDUAL TICKETS

Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals without breakable components to throw onto the ice following the Checkers' first goal. The Checkers and Novant Health will then donate the stuffed animals to several local nonprofit organizations including Baby Bundles, Alexander Youth Network, Alliance Center For Education, Giving Tree Charity, Bright Blessings, HugaRoo.com and CMPD Bears Behind the Badge.

In each of the 18 seasons that they have held a Teddy Bear Toss, the Checkers collect thousands of stuffed animals for children in our community.

Tickets for the game are now on sale, including a Family Night package presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites that offers savings of 40 percent when purchasing at least four tickets online. The first 1,000 fans to arrive at the game will receive a free mini Checkers flag courtesy of Novant Health.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.