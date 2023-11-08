Specialty Teams Shine in Colorado's 5-1 Win over Silver Knights

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado finished 3-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, as the Eagles captured their third-straight win with a 5-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday. Forward Ivan Ivan notched his first professional goal and added an assist, while forwards Ryan Sandelin and Oskar Olausson also lit the lamp, as did defensemen Brad Hunt and Sam Malinski. Goaltender Arvid Holm earned his first win of the season in net, making 19 saves on 20 shots. The victory now improves Colorado's home record to a league-best 5-0-0.

After an early fight between Eagles forward Cal Burke and Henderson forward Patrick Guay, Colorado would lay claim to the game's first goal just 9:26 into the contest. Hunt collected a pass off the rush from Ivan and hammered home a slapshot from the top of the right-wing circle to give Colorado a 1-0 edge.

The Eagles would kill off a Silver Knights power play midway through the opening frame, before eventually earning their own opportunity on the man-advantage. With Henderson forward Byron Froese in the penalty box, Olausson lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, pushing the Eagles advantage to 2-0 at the 15:19 mark of the opening 20 minutes.

Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would keep its foot on the gas, as Ivan capitalized on an Eagles power play when he belted a rebound in the slot past Silver Knights goalie Jiri Patera. The tally was Ivan's first professional goal and put Colorado on top 3-0 at the 5:26 mark of the middle frame.

Henderson would strike back when the Eagles were caught in a line change, allowing a 2-on-1 rush which would be capped off when forward Sheldon Rempal swept home a cross-slot feed. The goal was Rempal's team-leading seventh of the season and sliced the deficit to 3-1 with 1:45 remaining in the second stanza.

The momentum swing would be short-lived, as just 26 seconds later Sandelin snapped a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 4-1 lead.

Colorado would add one final punctuation to the night, as Malinski converted on the power play with a shot from the blue line that would beat Patera and put the Eagles on top 5-1 at the 4:21 mark of the third period.

Colorado outshot the Silver Knights by a final count of 39-20. Patera suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 39 shots.

