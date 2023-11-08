Reign Announce Rotolo Chevrolet and Caposio Buick GMC as New Jersey Patch Partners

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced a new multi-year partnership with Rotolo Chevrolet and Caposio Buick GMC. As part of the expansive agreement, the dealerships will become the team's jersey patch partners for all home and road regular season and playoff games, beginning with Wednesday night's game against the Tucson Roadrunners at Toyota Arena.

"Rotolo Chevrolet and Caposio Buick GMC are proud to become part of the Ontario Reign family for this and many years to come," said dealerships owner, Mike Caposio. "Rotolo Chevrolet has been a fixture in the Inland Empire since 1971. Being family owned and operated, we are grateful for families in the IE choosing Rotolo Chevrolet for their transportation needs. We are bringing the same commitment of customer service to the high desert communities with Caposio Buick and GMC. With our customers' trust and confidence, Rotolo Chevrolet has been named Dealer of the Year for the past 13 years. Caposio Buick GMC along with the Rotolo Chevrolet are teaming up to board The Reign Train."

In addition to the jersey patch, Rotolo Chevrolet and Mike Caposio Buick GMC are also the presenting partners of Ontario's Casino Night promotion on Dec. 31 against Henderson, as well as all Reign power plays at Toyota Arena, the team's nightly Chuck-A-Puck contest and the club's official podcast, The Reign Check.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rotolo Chevrolet and Caposio Buick GMC as an exciting new partner and are looking forward to having their support in multiple areas of our team," said Nate Downer, Senior Vice President, Business & Alternate Governor. "We know they'll help us continue to bring an excellent experience for Reign fans at our games and our jersey looks great with the new patch."

Casino Night, which was introduced for New Year's Eve 2023, allows fans to play popular games of chance prior to and during Ontario's annual game on the final day of the year. Following the game, fans will be treated to an indoor fireworks display.

The Reign Check, which showcases interviews with players and team personnel, is hosted by team broadcasters Josh Schaefer and Jared Shafran each week. This season, the team is producing additional episodes of the podcast on gameday mornings to preview each upcoming matchup that day.

Fans can visit Rotolo Chevrolet on S Highland Avenue in Fontana and Caposio Buick GMC on Civic Drive in Victorville.

Ontario will debut the new jersey patch on Wednesday during Quakes Night at Toyota Arena as they face the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games, including Friday's opener, are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

